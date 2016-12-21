Dec 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.80 percent on Wednesday compared with 5.82 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.10 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/01/17) 23.25/24.75 04.03/04.29 04.80/05.06 2M(23/02/17) 47.50/49.50 04.12/04.29 04.95/05.12 3M(23/03/17) 69.25/71.25 04.14/04.26 05.16/05.28 6M(23/06/17) 148.00/150.00 04.37/04.43 05.74/05.80 1Y(26/12/17) 296.50/298.50 04.33/04.36 06.12/06.15 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.8724 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)