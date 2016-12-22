Dec 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.80 percent on Thursday compared with 5.80 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.94 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/01/17) 23.00/24.50 03.99/04.25 04.76/05.02 2M(27/02/17) 47.25/49.25 04.10/04.27 04.93/05.10 3M(27/03/17) 69.00/71.00 04.12/04.24 05.14/05.26 6M(27/06/17) 148.25/150.25 04.38/04.44 05.74/05.80 1Y(27/12/17) 295.00/297.00 04.34/04.37 06.13/06.16 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.9136 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)