Dec 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.84 percent on Friday compared with 5.80 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 3.75 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/01/17) 23.50/24.50 04.07/04.25 04.85/05.02 2M(27/02/17) 47.75/49.75 04.14/04.31 04.97/05.14 3M(27/03/17) 70.00/72.00 04.18/04.30 05.20/05.32 6M(27/06/17) 149.50/151.50 04.41/04.47 05.78/05.84 1Y(27/12/17) 295.75/297.75 04.35/04.38 06.14/06.17 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.9117 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)