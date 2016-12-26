Dec 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.96 percent on Monday compared with 5.84 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 3.75 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(30/01/17) 26.00/27.50 04.24/04.48 05.01/05.26 2M(28/02/17) 49.25/51.00 04.27/04.43 05.11/05.26 3M(29/03/17) 72.00/74.00 04.26/04.38 05.28/05.40 6M(28/06/17) 153.50/155.50 04.54/04.60 05.90/05.96 1Y(28/12/17) 300.25/302.25 04.43/04.46 06.22/06.25 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.8331 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: LIBOR RATES AS OF 23-DEC-2016 Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)