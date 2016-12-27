Dec 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.99 percent on Tuesday compared with 5.96 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 4.97 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(30/01/17) 24.50/26.00 04.11/04.36 04.88/05.14 2M(28/02/17) 48.00/50.00 04.22/04.40 05.06/05.23 3M(29/03/17) 71.50/73.25 04.26/04.37 05.29/05.39 6M(29/06/17) 154.75/156.75 04.56/04.62 05.93/05.99 1Y(29/12/17) 302.00/304.00 04.44/04.47 06.23/06.26 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.9967 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page NOTE: LIBOR RATES AS OF 23-DEC-2016 Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)