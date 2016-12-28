Dec 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.69 percent on Wednesday compared with 5.99 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 0.67 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(31/01/17) 18.25/19.75 03.05/03.30 03.83/04.08 2M(28/02/17) 40.75/42.50 03.63/03.79 04.47/04.62 3M(31/03/17) 65.50/67.50 03.85/03.97 04.87/04.99 6M(30/06/17) 145.25/147.25 04.27/04.33 05.63/05.69 1Y(29/12/17) 291.75/293.75 04.29/04.32 06.07/06.10 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.2250 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)