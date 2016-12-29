Dec 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.78 percent on Thursday compared with 5.69 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 3.61 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(03/02/17) 20.25/21.75 03.50/03.76 04.28/04.54 2M(03/03/17) 42.75/44.50 03.88/04.04 04.72/04.88 3M(03/04/17) 76.00/77.75 04.52/04.63 05.55/05.65 6M(03/07/17) 147.25/149.25 04.36/04.42 05.72/05.78 1Y(03/01/18) 293.25/295.25 04.30/04.33 06.09/06.12 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.1241 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)