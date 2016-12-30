Dec 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.87 percent on Friday compared with 5.78 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 1.67 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(03/02/17) 21.00/22.50 03.64/03.90 04.42/04.68 2M(03/03/17) 43.50/45.50 03.96/04.14 04.80/04.98 3M(03/04/17) 76.75/78.75 04.58/04.70 05.60/05.72 6M(03/07/17) 149.75/151.75 04.44/04.50 05.81/05.87 1Y(03/01/18) 295.50/297.50 04.35/04.38 06.13/06.16 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.9547 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)