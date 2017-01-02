Jan 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.80 percent on Monday compared with 5.87 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 1.67 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(06/02/17) 23.00/24.50 03.74/03.98 04.52/04.77 2M(06/03/17) 45.25/47.25 03.98/04.16 04.82/04.99 3M(05/04/17) 76.00/78.00 04.48/04.60 05.50/05.62 6M(05/07/17) 148.50/150.50 04.38/04.44 05.74/05.80 1Y(04/01/18) 292.75/294.75 04.30/04.33 06.09/06.12 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.0225 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page NOTE : LIBOR RATE AS OF 30-DEC-2016 Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)