Jan 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.79 percent on Tuesday compared with 5.80 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 2.82 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(06/02/17) 22.50/24.00 03.77/04.02 04.56/04.81 2M(06/03/17) 44.75/46.50 04.00/04.15 04.84/04.99 3M(05/04/17) 75.25/77.00 04.48/04.59 05.51/05.61 6M(05/07/17) 147.25/149.25 04.36/04.42 05.73/05.79 1Y(05/01/18) 291.75/293.75 04.28/04.31 06.07/06.10 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.0864 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)