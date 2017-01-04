Jan 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.81 percent on Wednesday compared with 5.79 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 3.13 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(06/02/17) 21.75/23.25 03.76/04.02 04.53/04.79 2M(06/03/17) 44.00/45.75 03.99/04.15 04.83/04.99 3M(06/04/17) 75.00/76.75 04.46/04.57 05.49/05.60 6M(06/07/17) 148.00/150.00 04.38/04.44 05.75/05.81 1Y(08/01/18) 291.75/293.75 04.26/04.29 06.04/06.07 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.1791 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)