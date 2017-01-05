Jan 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.91 percent on Thursday compared with 5.81 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.49 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/02/17) 23.50/25.50 04.08/04.43 04.86/05.21 2M(09/03/17) 46.50/48.50 04.24/04.43 05.09/05.27 3M(10/04/17) 78.50/80.25 04.64/04.75 05.68/05.78 6M(10/07/17) 151.50/153.50 04.48/04.54 05.85/05.91 1Y(09/01/18) 293.00/295.00 04.32/04.35 06.11/06.14 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.7884 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)