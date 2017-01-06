Jan 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.00 percent on Friday compared with 5.91 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 4.73 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(10/02/17) 24.50/26.00 04.25/04.51 05.02/05.28 2M(10/03/17) 47.75/49.50 04.35/04.51 05.19/05.35 3M(10/04/17) 80.00/81.75 04.77/04.88 05.81/05.92 6M(10/07/17) 153.75/155.75 04.56/04.62 05.94/06.00 1Y(10/01/18) 296.00/298.00 04.36/04.39 06.14/06.17 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.9522 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)