Jan 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.17 percent on Monday compared with 6.00 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.99 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/02/17) 28.25/29.75 04.58/04.83 05.36/05.60 2M(14/03/17) 53.50/55.25 04.62/04.77 05.47/05.62 3M(11/04/17) 85.25/87.00 05.07/05.17 06.11/06.22 6M(11/07/17) 160.00/162.00 04.73/04.79 06.11/06.17 1Y(11/01/18) 302.75/304.75 04.44/04.47 06.24/06.27 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.1863 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)