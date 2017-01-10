Jan 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.18 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.17 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.13 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/02/17) 28.00/29.50 04.69/04.94 05.47/05.72 2M(14/03/17) 53.50/55.25 04.70/04.86 05.55/05.71 3M(12/04/17) 85.50/87.25 05.09/05.20 06.14/06.24 6M(12/07/17) 159.75/161.75 04.73/04.79 06.12/06.18 1Y(12/01/18) 302.50/304.50 04.44/04.47 06.25/06.28 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.0641 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)