Jan 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.11 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.18 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.09 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/02/17) 27.25/28.75 04.70/04.96 05.48/05.74 2M(14/03/17) 52.25/54.25 04.66/04.84 05.51/05.69 3M(13/04/17) 85.00/86.75 05.05/05.16 06.10/06.21 6M(13/07/17) 158.00/160.00 04.67/04.73 06.05/06.11 1Y(16/01/18) 302.75/304.75 04.40/04.43 06.20/06.23 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.2276 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)