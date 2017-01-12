Jan 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.14 percent on Thursday compared with 6.11 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.23 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(17/02/17) 27.50/29.00 04.76/05.02 05.54/05.80 2M(17/03/17) 51.50/53.25 04.68/04.84 05.53/05.69 3M(17/04/17) 84.75/86.50 05.05/05.15 06.10/06.20 6M(17/07/17) 158.75/160.75 04.70/04.76 06.08/06.14 1Y(17/01/18) 302.00/304.00 04.44/04.46 06.23/06.26 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.0858 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)