Jan 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.10 percent on Friday compared with 6.14 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.06 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(17/02/17) 27.75/29.00 04.79/05.00 05.57/05.79 2M(17/03/17) 51.75/53.25 04.69/04.83 05.55/05.68 3M(17/04/17) 85.00/86.75 05.05/05.16 06.10/06.21 6M(17/07/17) 157.75/159.75 04.66/04.72 06.04/06.10 1Y(17/01/18) 301.50/303.50 04.42/04.45 06.22/06.25 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.2310 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)