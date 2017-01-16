Jan 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.09 percent on Monday compared with 6.10 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.06 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/02/17) 30.25/31.50 04.76/04.96 05.55/05.74 2M(20/03/17) 52.75/54.75 04.63/04.81 05.49/05.66 3M(18/04/17) 83.50/85.50 04.97/05.09 06.02/06.14 6M(18/07/17) 157.25/159.25 04.65/04.71 06.04/06.09 1Y(18/01/18) 301.00/303.00 04.42/04.45 06.22/06.25 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.1558 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)