Jan 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.07 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.09 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.86 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/02/17) 29.00/30.50 04.71/04.96 05.50/05.74 2M(20/03/17) 51.75/53.50 04.63/04.78 05.48/05.64 3M(19/04/17) 83.00/84.75 04.95/05.05 06.00/06.10 6M(19/07/17) 156.25/158.25 04.63/04.69 06.01/06.07 1Y(19/01/18) 299.50/301.50 04.40/04.43 06.20/06.23 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.0509 rupees Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.