Jan 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.06 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.07 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.71 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/02/17) 27.75/29.00 04.66/04.87 05.45/05.66 2M(20/03/17) 50.25/52.00 04.58/04.74 05.44/05.60 3M(20/04/17) 82.25/84.25 04.91/05.03 05.97/06.09 6M(20/07/17) 155.25/157.25 04.61/04.67 06.00/06.06 1Y(22/01/18) 300.75/302.75 04.40/04.43 06.21/06.24 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.9364 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)