Jan 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.12 percent on Thursday compared with 6.06 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.10 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/02/17) 27.25/28.75 04.71/04.97 05.50/05.76 2M(23/03/17) 51.25/53.00 04.65/04.81 05.52/05.68 3M(24/04/17) 85.25/87.00 05.02/05.12 06.08/06.19 6M(24/07/17) 158.50/160.50 04.66/04.72 06.06/06.12 1Y(23/01/18) 302.00/304.00 04.43/04.46 06.26/06.29 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.1766 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)