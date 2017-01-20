Jan 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.11 percent on Friday compared with 6.12 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 4.92 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/02/17) 29.75/31.00 04.69/04.89 05.48/05.68 2M(24/03/17) 51.00/52.50 04.63/04.77 05.50/05.64 3M(24/04/17) 83.50/85.25 04.97/05.08 06.04/06.15 6M(24/07/17) 156.75/158.75 04.64/04.70 06.05/06.11 1Y(24/01/18) 300.25/302.25 04.41/04.44 06.24/06.27 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.0883 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)