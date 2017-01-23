Jan 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.11 percent on Monday compared with 6.11 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.03 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/02/17) 29.00/30.25 04.71/04.91 05.50/05.70 2M(27/03/17) 52.50/54.25 04.61/04.77 05.48/05.63 3M(25/04/17) 83.75/85.75 04.99/05.11 06.05/06.17 6M(25/07/17) 157.00/159.00 04.65/04.71 06.05/06.11 1Y(25/01/18) 300.50/302.50 04.41/04.44 06.24/06.27 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.0843 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)