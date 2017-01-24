Jan 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.13 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.11 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.03 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/02/17) 27.00/28.50 04.66/04.92 05.45/05.71 2M(27/03/17) 51.00/53.00 04.63/04.81 05.49/05.67 3M(27/04/17) 84.00/86.00 05.00/05.12 06.06/06.18 6M(27/07/17) 158.00/160.00 04.67/04.73 06.07/06.13 1Y(29/01/18) 304.50/306.50 04.44/04.47 06.25/06.28 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.1570 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)