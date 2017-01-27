Jan 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.16 percent on Friday compared with 6.13 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.92 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/02/17) 24.25/25.75 04.63/04.92 05.43/05.71 2M(31/03/17) 50.75/52.50 04.60/04.76 05.46/05.62 3M(28/04/17) 81.75/83.50 05.03/05.14 06.09/06.20 6M(31/07/17) 158.50/160.50 04.69/04.75 06.10/06.16 1Y(31/01/18) 303.50/305.50 04.45/04.48 06.28/06.31 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.2043 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)