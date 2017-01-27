BUZZ-India's Aurobindo Pharma posts biggest intraday gain in over 3 years
** Aurobindo Pharma Ltd jumps as much as 11 pct to 568.80 rupees
Jan 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.16 percent on Friday compared with 6.13 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.92 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/02/17) 24.25/25.75 04.63/04.92 05.43/05.71 2M(31/03/17) 50.75/52.50 04.60/04.76 05.46/05.62 3M(28/04/17) 81.75/83.50 05.03/05.14 06.09/06.20 6M(31/07/17) 158.50/160.50 04.69/04.75 06.10/06.16 1Y(31/01/18) 303.50/305.50 04.45/04.48 06.28/06.31 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.2043 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)
** Aurobindo Pharma Ltd jumps as much as 11 pct to 568.80 rupees
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 1.00/3.00 00.50/1.50 00.50/1.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% (May 29) 1000 N/A N/A 00.50/1.50 N/A N/A 02.83% ----------------------------------------