Jan 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.18 percent on Monday compared with 6.16 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.13 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(01/03/17) 24.75/26.25 04.74/05.03 05.54/05.82 2M(03/04/17) 59.25/61.00 05.21/05.36 06.07/06.22 3M(02/05/17) 84.50/86.25 05.04/05.14 06.10/06.20 6M(01/08/17) 159.00/161.00 04.71/04.77 06.12/06.18 1Y(01/02/18) 304.00/306.00 04.47/04.50 06.29/06.32 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.0426 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)