Jan 31 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.17 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.18 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.14 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(02/03/17) 24.25/25.75 04.66/04.95 05.45/05.74 2M(03/04/17) 57.75/59.50 05.18/05.34 06.04/06.20 3M(02/05/17) 83.75/85.50 05.06/05.17 06.13/06.23 6M(02/08/17) 158.50/160.50 04.71/04.77 06.11/06.17 1Y(02/02/18) 302.75/304.75 04.46/04.49 06.28/06.31 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.8125 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)