Feb 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.40 percent on Monday compared with 6.37 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 4.30 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/03/17) 25.00/26.50 04.87/05.16 05.66/05.95 2M(24/04/17) 59.00/60.75 05.36/05.52 06.23/06.39 3M(23/05/17) 84.00/86.00 05.14/05.27 06.22/06.34 6M(23/08/17) 163.75/165.75 04.93/04.99 06.34/06.40 1Y(23/02/18) 313.75/315.75 04.68/04.71 06.53/06.56 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.9771 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)