Feb 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.14 percent on Thursday compared with 6.20 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.96 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(06/03/17) 24.25/25.50 04.69/04.93 05.48/05.72 2M(06/04/17) 57.00/58.75 05.23/05.39 06.09/06.25 3M(08/05/17) 84.25/86.25 05.01/05.13 06.07/06.19 6M(07/08/17) 157.50/159.50 04.68/04.74 06.08/06.14 1Y(06/02/18) 300.25/302.25 04.45/04.48 06.26/06.30 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.4480 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)