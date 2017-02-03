Feb 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.08 percent on Friday compared with 6.14 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.09 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/03/17) 23.75/25.25 04.59/04.88 05.38/05.67 2M(07/04/17) 56.00/57.75 05.14/05.30 06.00/06.16 3M(08/05/17) 82.50/84.25 04.97/05.07 06.03/06.13 6M(07/08/17) 154.25/156.25 04.62/04.68 06.02/06.08 1Y(07/02/18) 296.75/298.75 04.40/04.43 06.22/06.25 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.3825 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)