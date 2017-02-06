Feb 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.02 percent on Monday compared with 6.08 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.76 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(08/03/17) 23.50/25.00 04.56/04.85 05.35/05.64 2M(10/04/17) 57.25/59.00 05.10/05.25 05.96/06.11 3M(08/05/17) 80.50/82.25 04.91/05.02 05.98/06.09 6M(08/08/17) 152.00/154.00 04.56/04.62 05.96/06.02 1Y(08/02/18) 293.50/295.50 04.37/04.40 06.17/06.20 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.1958 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)