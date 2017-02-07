Feb 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.06 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.02 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.94 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/03/17) 23.75/25.25 04.60/04.89 05.38/05.67 2M(10/04/17) 57.25/59.00 05.17/05.33 06.03/06.18 3M(09/05/17) 81.50/83.25 04.96/05.07 06.03/06.13 6M(09/08/17) 154.00/156.00 04.61/04.67 06.00/06.06 1Y(09/02/18) 297.25/299.25 04.41/04.44 06.22/06.25 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.3692 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)