Feb 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.06 percent on
Tuesday compared with 6.02 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
5.94 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(09/03/17) 23.75/25.25 04.60/04.89 05.38/05.67
2M(10/04/17) 57.25/59.00 05.17/05.33 06.03/06.18
3M(09/05/17) 81.50/83.25 04.96/05.07 06.03/06.13
6M(09/08/17) 154.00/156.00 04.61/04.67 06.00/06.06
1Y(09/02/18) 297.25/299.25 04.41/04.44 06.22/06.25
Spot rate : 1$ = 67.3692 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)