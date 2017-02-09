Feb 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.38 percent on Thursday compared with 6.05 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.25 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(14/03/17) 27.00/28.25 05.07/05.31 05.86/06.09 2M(13/04/17) 60.25/62.00 05.56/05.72 06.42/06.58 3M(15/05/17) 89.00/90.75 05.33/05.43 06.39/06.49 6M(14/08/17) 164.75/166.75 04.93/04.99 06.32/06.38 1Y(14/02/18) 313.00/315.00 04.66/04.69 06.46/06.49 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.0123 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)