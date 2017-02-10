Feb 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.39 percent on Friday compared with 6.38 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.08 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(14/03/17) 25.75/27.25 05.01/05.31 05.80/06.09 2M(17/04/17) 62.75/64.50 05.52/05.67 06.38/06.54 3M(15/05/17) 88.25/90.00 05.35/05.45 06.41/06.52 6M(14/08/17) 164.00/166.00 04.94/05.00 06.33/06.39 1Y(14/02/18) 312.25/314.25 04.66/04.69 06.47/06.50 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.9367 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)