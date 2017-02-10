Feb 10The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 6.40 percent on Friday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 6.08/6.20 3 YEARS 6.27/6.40 4 YEARS 6.42/6.53 5 YEARS 6.62/6.70 7 YEARS 6.64/6.94 10 YEARS 6.54/6.84 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 6 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)