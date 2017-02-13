Feb 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.36 percent on Monday compared with 6.39 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.58 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(15/03/17) 25.00/26.50 04.87/05.16 05.65/05.94 2M(17/04/17) 60.75/62.75 05.43/05.61 06.30/06.47 3M(15/05/17) 86.00/88.00 05.27/05.39 06.33/06.46 6M(16/08/17) 164.00/166.00 04.91/04.97 06.30/06.36 1Y(15/02/18) 311.50/313.50 04.65/04.68 06.47/06.50 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.9663 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)