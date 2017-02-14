Feb 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.38 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.36 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.63 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(16/03/17) 25.00/26.00 04.87/05.06 05.65/05.85 2M(17/04/17) 59.25/61.25 05.38/05.57 06.25/06.43 3M(16/05/17) 85.25/87.25 05.22/05.35 06.29/06.41 6M(16/08/17) 163.75/165.75 04.93/04.99 06.32/06.38 1Y(16/02/18) 313.00/315.00 04.68/04.71 06.49/06.52 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.9439 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)