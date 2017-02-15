Feb 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.37 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.38 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.90 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(17/03/17) 23.50/25.00 04.58/04.87 05.36/05.66 2M(17/04/17) 57.25/58.75 05.29/05.43 06.16/06.30 3M(17/05/17) 83.75/85.75 05.13/05.26 06.20/06.32 6M(18/08/17) 164.00/166.00 04.91/04.97 06.31/06.37 1Y(20/02/18) 316.50/318.50 04.69/04.72 06.52/06.55 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.9193 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)