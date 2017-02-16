Feb 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.36 percent on Thursday compared with 6.37 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.85 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/03/17) 24.50/26.00 04.77/05.06 05.56/05.86 2M(24/04/17) 59.50/61.25 05.32/05.47 06.20/06.35 3M(22/05/17) 83.25/85.25 05.10/05.22 06.18/06.31 6M(22/08/17) 162.25/164.25 04.89/04.95 06.30/06.36 1Y(22/02/18) 312.00/314.00 04.66/04.69 06.51/06.54 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.9468 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)