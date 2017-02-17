Feb 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.37 percent on Friday compared with 6.36 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 4.30 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/03/17) 24.75/26.25 04.81/05.10 05.61/05.90 2M(24/04/17) 59.50/61.25 05.31/05.47 06.18/06.34 3M(22/05/17) 83.50/85.25 05.11/05.21 06.19/06.30 6M(22/08/17) 162.75/164.75 04.90/04.96 06.30/06.37 1Y(22/02/18) 313.00/315.00 04.67/04.70 06.51/06.54 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.0467 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)