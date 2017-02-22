Feb 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.45 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.40 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.85 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/03/17) 25.00/26.25 04.87/05.11 05.66/05.90 2M(27/04/17) 58.25/60.00 05.38/05.54 06.26/06.42 3M(30/05/17) 87.25/89.00 05.17/05.27 06.25/06.36 6M(28/08/17) 166.00/168.00 04.97/05.03 06.39/06.45 1Y(27/02/18) 318.25/320.25 04.75/04.78 06.61/06.64 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.9644 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)