Feb 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.43 percent on Thursday compared with 6.45 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.48 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(31/03/17) 27.00/28.25 04.76/04.98 05.55/05.77 2M(28/04/17) 57.75/59.50 05.35/05.51 06.22/06.38 3M(31/05/17) 86.50/88.50 05.13/05.25 06.22/06.33 6M(31/08/17) 167.00/169.00 04.96/05.02 06.37/06.43 1Y(28/02/18) 317.75/319.75 04.75/04.78 06.61/06.64 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.8351 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)