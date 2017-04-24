Apr 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.69 percent on Monday compared with 6.69 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.29 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(26/05/17) 27.00/28.50 05.09/05.38 06.10/06.39 2M(27/06/17) 56.50/58.50 05.16/05.34 06.23/06.41 3M(26/07/17) 83.25/85.25 05.18/05.30 06.38/06.50 6M(26/10/17) 166.50/168.50 05.15/05.21 06.63/06.69 1Y(26/04/18) 330.25/332.25 05.12/05.15 07.01/07.04 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.4757 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)