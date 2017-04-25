Apr 25 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.72 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.69 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.30 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(30/05/17) 29.50/31.00 05.08/05.33 06.09/06.35 2M(27/06/17) 55.50/57.50 05.17/05.35 06.23/06.42 3M(27/07/17) 83.00/85.00 05.18/05.30 06.38/06.51 6M(27/10/17) 166.75/168.75 05.17/05.24 06.66/06.72 1Y(27/04/18) 331.00/333.00 05.15/05.18 07.04/07.07 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.2776 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)