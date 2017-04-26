Apr 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.69 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.72 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.20 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(31/05/17) 29.25/30.75 05.05/05.31 06.07/06.33 2M(30/06/17) 56.75/58.75 05.14/05.32 06.20/06.38 3M(31/07/17) 85.00/87.00 05.16/05.28 06.36/06.48 6M(31/10/17) 167.50/169.50 05.14/05.20 06.62/06.69 1Y(27/04/18) 328.00/330.00 05.14/05.17 07.04/07.07 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.0013 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)