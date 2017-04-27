Apr 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.70 percent on Thursday compared with 6.69 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.17 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(02/06/17) 27.50/28.75 05.05/05.28 06.06/06.29 2M(03/07/17) 56.00/57.50 05.14/05.28 06.20/06.34 3M(02/08/17) 83.25/85.25 05.15/05.28 06.35/06.48 6M(02/11/17) 166.50/168.50 05.15/05.21 06.64/06.70 1Y(02/05/18) 331.50/333.50 05.17/05.20 07.06/07.10 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.1141 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)