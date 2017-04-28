Apr 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.66 percent on Friday compared with 6.70 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.08 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/06/17) 29.00/30.75 04.99/05.30 06.01/06.31 2M(03/07/17) 54.50/56.50 05.08/05.26 06.14/06.33 3M(03/08/17) 83.00/85.00 05.13/05.25 06.33/06.46 6M(03/11/17) 165.50/167.50 05.11/05.17 06.60/06.66 1Y(03/05/18) 328.25/330.25 05.11/05.14 07.00/07.03 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.2170 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)