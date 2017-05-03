May 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.59 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.62 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.04 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/06/17) 27.00/28.25 04.96/05.19 05.97/06.20 2M(05/07/17) 54.00/55.50 05.04/05.18 06.11/06.25 3M(07/08/17) 83.50/85.25 05.05/05.16 06.26/06.36 6M(06/11/17) 164.00/166.00 05.04/05.11 06.53/06.59 1Y(07/05/18) 326.25/328.25 05.06/05.09 06.94/06.98 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.1439 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)