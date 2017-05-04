May 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.54 percent on Thursday compared with 6.59 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.87 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(08/06/17) 26.50/27.75 04.86/05.09 05.87/06.10 2M(10/07/17) 55.00/56.75 04.96/05.12 06.05/06.20 3M(08/08/17) 81.00/82.75 05.00/05.11 06.22/06.32 6M(08/11/17) 161.25/163.25 04.98/05.04 06.47/06.54 1Y(08/05/18) 322.00/324.00 05.01/05.05 06.91/06.94 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.2115 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)